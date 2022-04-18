GRAMPIAN — A Curwensville man was killed as the result of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, April 13, on U.S. Route 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway.
According to Clearfield-based state police, a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King driven by Rodney L. Jordan, 68 of Curwensville, and a 1999 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail driven by Raymond J. Jordan, 49, of Grampian, were traveling southbound on the highway, with the younger Jordan following the older man.
Rodney Jordan failed to negotiate a left curve and veered off the roadway for an unknown reason, hit the guardrail. The driver was thrown over the guardrail, and the motorcycle re-entered the roadway and hit Raymond Jordan’s motorcycle.
Rodney Jordan was transported via Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of life threatening injuries. He later died as the result of those injuries sustained in the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.