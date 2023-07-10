CURWENSVILLE — While not an official activity of the Curwensville Days celebration, the Curwensville Public Library hosts an annual summer book sale held during festival week.
The sale is sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club with the mission of benefiting the library.
The 2022 sale is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15. It will be held at the library’s children’s room. The library is located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
Sale hours on Thursday and Friday are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shoppers can choose from a wide-variety of genres, for both adults and children, including fiction, non-fiction, biographies, gardening, history and crafts. There will also be comic books, puzzles, DVDs and Curwensville Area High School yearbooks are available to purchase.
Books will be displayed by topic and may be purchased individually or by the bagful. The prices are $3 for a bagful of books, both hard and soft covers or DVDs. The library will supply the bags.
Individual prices are also available. Hardback books are $1 each; paperback books, 50 cents each; DVDs, $3 per bag or 25 cents each; puzzles are 25 cents each; yearbooks, $2 each. New this year are comic books at three for $1.
Librarian Lois Francisco said 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to support the library’s services and programs. “We hope residents will stop in and stock their home libraries by choosing from the large selection of books available for adults, young adults, and children,” Francisco said.
She also asked anyone donating books to bring them into the library prior to Thursday, July 13.
“We have no more room to store donated books. That is not a bad thing, in fact it’s wonderful that people are so generous,” she explained.