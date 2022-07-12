CURWENSVILLE — While not an official activity of the Curwensville Days celebration, the Curwensville Public Library’s sponsors annual summer book sale is held during festival week.
The sale is sponsored by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club to benefit the library.
The 2022 sale is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16. It will be held at the library’s children’s room. The library is located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
Sale hours on Thursday and Friday are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shoppers can choose from a wide-variety of genres, for both adults and children, including fiction, non-fiction, biographies, gardening, history and crafts. There will also be comic books, puzzles, DVDs and Curwensville Area High School yearbooks are available to purchase.
Books will be displayed by topic and may be purchased individually or by the bagful. The prices are $3 for a bagful, hardback books, $1 each; paperback books, 50 cents each; DVDs, $3 per bag or 25 cents each; puzzles are 25 cents each; yearbooks, $2 each.
Librarian Lois Francisco said 100 percent of the proceeds will be used for the purchase of new books for the library.
“The cost to purchase books has gone up this year. Books cost more and shipping is also more expensive,” Francisco said.
“Sale prices have not changed. They are still the same. We hope everyone will come out and support the sale,” she said.