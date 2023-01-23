CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library will host its annual winter book sale this weekend.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club’s 2023 winter sale will be held this week at the library located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
The sale will be held Thursday, Jan. 26; Friday, Jan. 27; and Saturday, 28. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will feature a large selection of hardback and paperback selections including best sellers, romance, mysteries, Christian fiction and Westerns. Individual choices are $1 per hardback or 50 cents for a paperback. Patrons can fill a bag provided by the library for $3. DVDs and yearbooks will also be available for purchase at individual prices.
Proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Curwensville Public Library’s programs.
Librarian Lois Francisco said, “The library would like to thank the Curwensville Woman’s Club for its support of the library. We are hoping to have a great turnout for the sale.”