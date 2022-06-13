CURWENSVILLE — The disc golf course at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area is getting ready to grow.
At a recent meeting of Curwensville Lake Recreation Authority, Friends of Curwensville Lake members Noah Stephens and Anthony Hampton announced plans to expand the course from nine to 18 holes.
Hampton said, “There will be some slight changes to the numbers of the existing course.” He presented a Google map to the authority to show how the length and perimeters of the course’s changes.
Stephens said FCL hope to get the project wrapped up by year’s end.
“We will do our best to get in there as quickly as we can,” he explained. He said the first phase of work will consist of marking the areas to be mowed to extend the course and removing brush and debris. The holes will then be augered along the pathway and the baskets installed.
Stephens said sponsors are also needed for the additional holes.
Authority members said the course seems to be popular among visitors although most do not rent the discs available at the park’s store, they bring their own.
“We are working on a sign to let visitors know there are discs available for rent,” Chairman Willie Null said.
Null also requested when the course is ready to be laid out, FCL members contact the authority so that its members can review the site before ground is broken.
Disc golf is played similarly to traditional ball golf, but instead of clubs and balls, players use a flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The disc is thrown from the tee area to the hole. The goal of the game is to complete holes with the fewest throws.
In June 2021 Curwensville Lake Authority officially opened the lake’s 9-hole disc golf course donated by FCL.
Information about the course including a map and rules can be found on Curwensville Lake’s Facebook page.