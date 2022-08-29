CURWENSVILLE LAKE FIREWORKS SHOW

The summer season at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will be sent out in style Sunday, Sept. 4, with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. In addition to swimming, boating, hiking and picnicking at the park’s facilities, there will be games, live music and food trucks Sunday.

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is preparing to finish its summer season with some sparkle.

The park’s annual Labor Day celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The park is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville. Admission is $3 per vehicle.

