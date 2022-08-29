CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is preparing to finish its summer season with some sparkle.
The park’s annual Labor Day celebration will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The park is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville. Admission is $3 per vehicle.
Visitors are invited to pack a picnic and eat in the grove or grab food from several food trucks that will be on standby for the event.
Each year the unofficial end to the park’s summer season grows larger with more activities for the whole family.
Activities will be held throughout the afternoon and evening. Kayak racing starts off at 2 p.m. followed by a corn hole tournament at 3 p.m.
Clearfield County Cancer Support Group will host benefit bingo in pavilion No. 4 from 5-8 p.m.
The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. It will be presented by R&R Fireworks, Houtzdale.
Curwensville Lake Authority said visitors love the fireworks show and most years there are more than a 1,000 people in attendance.
Visitors should bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the show as seating is limited.
Secretary Susan Williams suggested if people have a boat they use it Sunday evening to view the display. She said boats must launch by 8 p.m. to avoid congestion at the marina.
“It’s a really great way to see the show,” she explained.
Twin Reverb will perform at the beach from 4-6 p.m. followed by the band White Shadow from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Two disc jockeys will be providing music to carry the party into the evening. There will be a disc jockey and bonfire at the beach after the fireworks. Another disc jockey at pavilion No. 3 will provide patriotic music prior to the show’s start and throughout the show. Dance music and a bonfire at the lake’s marina will follow the fireworks show.
Changes to the schedule or additions will be announced at the lake’s website and Facebook page.