CURWENSVILLE LAKE RECREATION AREA

A variety of merchandise, kid’s games and activities will be available at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s third Fall Festival set for Saturday, Sept. 17. There will be no gate fee charged that day.

 File

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will host its third Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. The park is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.

A number of vendors will be set up. There will also be crafts for children and a climbing wall provided by the National Guard.

Tags

Trending Food Videos