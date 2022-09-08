CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will host its third Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. The park is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
A number of vendors will be set up. There will also be crafts for children and a climbing wall provided by the National Guard.
“After a successful summer season and Labor Day event, the Fall Festival is an opportunity for the lake to thank everyone for supporting the park and its events. There is no charge to enter the park this day, and we encourage everyone to come visit the festival,” said Curwensville Lake Authority Member Susan Williams.
There is no charge for vendors to participate in the Fall Festival. Spaces are still available. All vendors are required to register ahead of the festival by calling 814-236-2320.
Williams said Curwensville Lake will close out the 2022 season with the Haunted Walk on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will benefit Friends of Curwensville Lake and its various projects to upgrade and improve the park’s amenities.
There will also be two weekends of Halloween fun for campers, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, in the campground. Activities include campsite decorating contests.
For information or to check the availability of camping accommodations, visit the lake’s Facebook page or its website, www.curwensvillelake.com.