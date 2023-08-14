CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority made plans to add more permanent sites for recreational vehicles and travel trailers at the Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s campground.
Park Manager Bill Royer said he has been taking requests from visitors for additional sites. He told authority members at the board’s recent meeting there are several sites that would qualify because they are “rented sparingly” except during holidays.
Members said they supported the idea; however, they are are opposed to renters creating permanent improvements at the site such as decks or sheds.
The authority approved adding five more sites for a total of nine permanent sites in the campground. The cost will be $1,500 for the season. Currently four sites in the campground are permanent sites and are rented for the season.
Royer said, “Our rules state they can have their trailer or RV and up to two tents on a site and they also state whenever they leave, a site has to look like they found it — like they were never there.”
Members also discussed placing meters on permanent campsites so the renter would pay for exactly the amount of electricity they use during their stay.
Authority Member Carl Heaton said, “Many campgrounds with permanent sites have meters on their electrical boxes. It helps prevent the renter from running up the electric bill by leaving their air conditioning on when they are not there.”
Member Karen Rubbe asked how the authority would determine who gets the new permanent sites.
Members agreed they would be offered first to those who have already rented a permanent site but have asked to change locations.
“Then we will open the rest, (take names) and run a lottery similar to the way we do mooring sites,” Chairman Randy Harris said.
Permanent sites will not be able to transfer to another family member or friend or be handed down through a family, the authority said.