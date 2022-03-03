CURWENSVILLE — The 2022 Race the Wilds Adventure Challenge will be held in Clearfield County .
The adventure race is scheduled for Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
“I think it sounds like a really cool event,” Curwensville Lake Authority Secretary Susan Williams said at the authority’s recent meeting.
She told the authority the lake has no responsibility for the event other than to provide the location.
Registration for the race begins at 8 a.m. and a navigation clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m.
According to information from the organizers, the event aims to challenge seasoned participants and introduce adventure racing to outdoor enthusiasts eager to give it a try.
The race features paddling, mountain biking, running and hiking. Individuals and teams of two to three people will have up to five hours to find as many checkpoints as they can using a map and compass navigation. Competitors will find out on race day how the challenge is staged.
The cost to participate is $70 per racer if registered before April 15, $85 from April 15-May 15 and $95 after May 15.
“Teamwork, strategy, and a sense of humor and adventure (plus a bit of food and gear) are all you need to work through this multi-sport adventure challenge as you explore the trails, woods, and waters of Curwensville Lake.” The information states.
The Race the Wilds Adventure Challenge caps off a week of adventure racing in the Pennsylvania Wilds that starts Monday, June 20. The inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race will bring racers on a five-day 550 kilometer journey through north central Pennsylvania.
Race the Wilds will give participants a small taste of what it is like to participate in the Endless Mountain race and will hopefully inspire them to take part in the 2023 event.
For additional information visit rootstockracing.com/race-the-wilds-adventure-challenge.html