CURWENSVILLE — At its recent meeting, Curwensville Lake Authority discussed staffing needs for the 2022 season at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The season opens April 1 and will continue through Oct. 31.
A number of positions are open.
“We are looking for people. We’re hiring,” said authority Chairman Willie Null. Interested residents may call the business office at 814-236-2320, or email curwensvillelake@gmail.com for additional information. Applications are available on the lake’s website, curwensvillelake.com.
The lake will host its annual free camping weekend April 1-2 at the lake’s campground. In exchange for two nights of camping, those attending will be asked to help prepare the campground to receive visitors during the 2022 season.
Null said sites are still available.Those interested in participating in the free camping weekend must register to stay overnight. To reserve a spot contact the lake’s office. If no one answers, those calling should leave a message.
Maintenance crew member Bill Royer told the authority a lot of work remains to be done on the property. “There is a lot to clean up. A lot of branches have come down and there is debris to clean up,” he explained.