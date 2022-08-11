CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority was updated on the annual Haunted Walk at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
At Wednesday’s Friends of Curwensville Lake meeting, member Geri Green told the authority plans are coming together for the event scheduled for 7-10 p.m. on both Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Green said the organization is still looking for volunteers to help prepare for the event and who want to sponsor a scare station along the walk.
Those who are interested in helping or would like additional information should contact Friends of Curwensville Lake through its Facebook page.
Green also discussed possible projects with the authority. A main priority for the group is an upgrade to the campground, she said.
“It is a project we would like to take on to make the campground more attractive for people to come to,” she explained.
She said the group would like to provide a new picnic table, fire ring and gravel to improve the parking for trailers and recreational vehicles in the campground. She said the number of sites that can be done each year would depend on the cost.
“We would do the ones that need the most work first,” Green said.
The authority also reported it received a $1,500 donation from the organizers of the Rootstock Race. Member Susan Williams said she was told they plan to return in 2023.
Also received was a $4,000 grant to help with marketing the lake’s Labor Day weekend festivities. There will be food trucks, music and activities capped off with a fireworks display on Sept. 4.