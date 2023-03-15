CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority finalized plans for an upcoming holiday event.
At the authority’s recent meeting, members approved a children’s Easter egg hunt to be held Saturday, April 1 at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. The authority is partnering with Timberland Federal Credit Union to host the celebration.
The hunt is open to children age infant to 12. The infant to age 3 egg hunt will begin at 2 p.m.
Chairman Randy Harris said this egg hunt would be the only one that parents could assist children. “All other age groups can not have parental help,” he said.
The hunt for children age four to six begins at 2:20 p.m.; age seven to nine, 2:40 p.m.; and age 10-12, 3 p.m.
“The egg hunt is free. There will be no fee charged at the gate,” Harris said.
The authority also expressed its concerns it has not received its 2020-21 fiscal year audit from Matt Foster and Associates, Philipsburg.
Member Matt Milliron reported he spoke with Foster recently and stressed the audit needs to be completed quickly but said the authority is still waiting.
He told members, “We need to file our reports with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and there is another fiscal year’s audit to do yet.”
In other business, members authorized purchasing a Dell desk top computer and touch screen monitor from Curry Technology Services at a cost of approximately $1,300.
The current model is more than seven years old and no longer supports updates to Windows and other software programs.
Following discussion about wanting to create some new recreation opportunities for teens, the authority approved hiring DJ Contracting, Curwensville, to prepare the site for two regulation-sized volleyball courts near the former soccer fields. Hopes are to eventually add two small pavilions and a corn hole area.
“We want to build something that would appeal to teens and would hopefully draw more people in.
In addition to the court site preparation, the company will do some grading near the lake’s beach house in the hopes of improving drainage.