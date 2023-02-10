CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority reduced rates for permanent camping on Lakeview Drive.
At the authority’s recent meeting, members approved lowering the cost to $1,200 from the $1,500 for season-long permanent camping approved at the authority’s Jan. 11 meeting.
At that meeting, members authorized designating its newest camping sites on Lakeview Drive for permanent camping sites. Sites 460-470 will be available on a first-come, first served basis, April through October. Although the sites currently do not have electricity, the authority said they offer a beautiful view of Curwensville Lake.
Maintenance Director Bill Royer told members one site has been rented. That camper will receive a $300 refund. Other campers who book sites will be charged the $1,200.
Seasonal camping at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s sites is one of the requests heard most often. Royer said there have been requests to make more sites in the campground permanent.
Royer was asked to investigate whether reservations have been made yet for several sites for the 2023 season. Depending on the information found, members may consider making additional campground sites permanent at a future meeting.
Members also accepted a bid of $2,750 for a used pontoon boat to Rosston Eddy Marina, Ford City.
The sale of a used off-road utility vehicle will be advertised on Municibid, members said. The board also approved getting specifications for a new utility vehicle so that it can get quotes.
Members approved partnering with Timberland Federal Credit Union to conduct an Easter Egg hunt. The tentative date and time are April 1 from 2-4 p.m. A final determination will be made at the authority’s Feb. 22 meeting.
Following discussion, the authority asked food trucks to contact the administrative office prior to advise the days and times they intend to be at the lake. There is a limited number of electrical connections and the authority said it wants to be able to schedule trucks so that every one has an opportunity.