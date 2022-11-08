Two active members of Curwensville Lake Authority are stepping down from their posts.
Chairman Willie Null’s resignation from the board became effective at the end of October and Secretary/Treasurer Susan William’s withdrawal will become effective at the end of this month.
“Leaving the Board at Curwensville Lake did not come as an easy decision. Over the last three years, I have gotten to know many staff members as well as the rest of the board. Without the staff doing the day-to-day business, Curwensville Lake Recreation Area would not be where it is today,” Null said.
Null has been a member of the authority for nearly three years and was appointed chairman –a position he has held through three seasons. He spoke to The Progress about the difficulties during COVID and the measures that had to be taken to allow the park to remain open. “The year 2020 came with its own challenges, and the pandemic just added to that. After the park was shut down for a little while, we were able to reopen as per the guidelines.”
He and Williams both noted there have been numerous upgrades made to the facility during their time on the board.
“Equipment was updated, pavilions fixed and the campground’s bathrooms were improved. The beach was expanded and pavement was repaired. We took down trees and replanted trees where needed. These are just some of the things that were updated and people could see. But there were also many things that need fixed or upgraded to keep the park open visitors didn’t see. All these things came at a cost,” he explained.
Null said Williams added activities and events that encouraged visitors to come to the park.
“Adding activities brought an extra element to the lake. This helped increase foot traffic, which in turn increased its revenue. If it had not been for these increased revenues, the lake’s upgrades would not have been able to be made and the proper amount of staff would have been unable to be hired to keep the lake running,” he explained.
Null said, “I have met a lot of great people along the way both park staff, campers and visitors and that is what made this decision difficult. I believe that we have taken the lake to a place where it is seeing numbers that it has never seen before, and I believe that the next board, following our lead, will continue to see those same numbers.”
Williams said the lake’s revenue has grown. “In 2020, during our first year, revenue doubled. It grew another 22 percent from 2020 to 2021 and 2022. In October 2022, the first month of the 2023-24 fiscal year, revenue was six times greater than revenue in October 2019. The lake’s main campground is already 71 percent booked for 2023 holiday weekends including Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.”
She said during the two’s tenure the board worked to increase staff and improve rentention.
Improvements have also been made to improve the facilities. “The number of campsites has been increased, a new electrical entrance was added. We replaced pavilion roofs and upgraded the bathhouse flour –along with painting and replacing fixtures and mirrors along with picnic tables and fire rings,” Williams said.
The lake’s boat launch was paved and roads were repaired and resurfaced. Equipment was also upgraded, Williams noted. “We have maintained the entirety of park including mowing and trails Improvements were also made to comply with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requirements. The authority also contracted security for the safety of campers, boaters, guests and staff,” she added.