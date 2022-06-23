CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is planning its annual unofficial end-to-summer party.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members heard plans are gearing up for Labor Day weekend at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Secretary Susan Williams said, “Things are shaping up to be good this Labor Day.”
She reported the contract has been signed with R&R Fireworks of Houtzdale to provide a display on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 4. The show will start after dusk.
There will also be disc jockeys at both the marina and the beach that day.
She also noted a band has signed a contract to perform earlier in the day on Sunday and work is ongoing to book several more bands.
Food trucks will be at the lake that day along with kid’s games and activities. “We are still looking for food vendors,” Chairman Willie Null said.
Additional details about the event will be announced once they have been finalized.