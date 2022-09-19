CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority made changes to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area’s camping and cabin reservation policies. The changes are effective immediately.
At the authority’s recent meeting, members authorized changing the course of action in regards to renting cabins and reserving camping sites at the park.
The amendment to the cabin’s rental policy will now require cabins be rented a minimum of two nights with the reservation to be paid in full at the time it is made. During discussion, Secretary Susan Williams reported most cabin rentals require a minimum of three nights.
The authority will now require all campsite reservations made for the three holidays during the park’s season, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, to be paid in full at the time the reservations are made.
Chairman Willie Null said the changes to the park’s reservations’ policies are consistent with other campgrounds.
“I don’t know of any campgrounds that would allow campers to make a reservation without a full payment.”
The authority also reviewed the recent Labor Day weekend celebration. Williams said in spite of the steady rains, there more than 3,000 people in attendance to hear music, buy food and watch the firework’s display.
“My best estimate is that there were 680 cars. I am really pleased with the way things went in spite of the weather,” she said.