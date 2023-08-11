CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Lake Authority was updated on its plan to add more recreational activities for teens.
Earlier this year, authority members authorized moving ahead with a plan to prepare a site near the former soccer field at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area to site two regulation-size volleyball courts.
Park Manager Bill Royer reported drains have been installed at the site where the courts will be installed although recently much work has centered on removing a large amount of rock in the soil.
“We have to get rid of the rock so that the ditches can be filled. Once they are filled in we can get the underlay down and finish installing the pipes for the courts. We are hoping it will be complete by the Labor Day weekend,” he explained.
Plans are to eventually add two small pavilions and install permanent corn hole boards near the courts.
“We want to build something that would appeal to teens and would hopefully draw more people in,” Chairman Randy Harris said at a previous meeting.