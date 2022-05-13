CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority heard the future of Friends of Curwensville Lake’s annual Haunted Walk may be in jeopardy.
At the board’s recent meeting, when discussing 2022 events at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, Friends President Carl Heaton said the group has opted to wait a bit longer to determine whether the popular seasonal event, traditionally held on the first weekend in October, will be held this year.
According to information on its Facebook Page, The Friends of Curwensville Lake is a nonprofit organization of volunteers and was established to improve and help develop public recreation areas.
Heaton said the event is profitable but requires a number of volunteers to man all the stations along the path. “The walk is a good moneymaker for us, but if we don’t have enough people to help set up and run the event, we won’t be able to have it.”
In 2021, the group was forced to limit the number of stations because of not having enough people to help on the nights the walk was scheduled. It appealed to groups and individuals through its Facebook page to participate in the event, but Heaton said it did not get much response.