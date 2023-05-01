CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority is investigating an award program that would provide a life jacket station at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Sea Tow Foundation, of Southold, N.Y. has a program that would provide life jackets in sizes infant to adult XL for boaters to borrow and a loaner stand building kit.
The authority has been approved for an award; however, members said at their recent meeting they want an opportunity to review the obligations and responsibilities associated with participating in the program before the authority accepts it.
An email announcing the award noted the amount of life jackets requested from the 2023 program far exceeded the available inventory. The authority may receive less vests than it requested, especially in certain sizes.
Authority Member Matt Milliron said he believes the life vest loaner program is needed at the lake.
“In some cases, people who are boating there don’t have enough life vests. The idea of the program is obviously to save lives,” he said.
The notification from program Coordinator Kim Perry to the authority said, “We’re so glad you will be helping to keep boaters safer on the water by providing them with a free and easy option for borrowing life jackets.”