CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority discussed the possibility of demolishing restroom buildings at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
If the Army Corps of Engineers gives permission for the project, it would provide a solution to an issue that is often mentioned by park visitors — the odor in the restrooms that are pit toilets.
At a recent meeting, Manager David Hopper reported on pricing for demolishing the two structures near pavilions No. 3 and No. 4 and replacing them with rented portable toilets.
He said the cost for pumping the restrooms’ tanks to prepare for the structures to be razed and demolished would be approximately $3,000 and the cost to rent portable toilets for the season about $2,000, which includes cleaning.
Members said the monthly cost for the restrooms is approximately $1,000 for chemicals and cleaning.
“I think people visiting the park will like it a lot better if the restrooms are gone and there are portable toilets,” authority Member Susan Williams said.
The next step is to get permission from ACE.
“If the Army Corps is good with it, it’s a no-brainer. It will cost some money to have it done but at the end of the day it would save us money,” Member Matt Milliron said.
Chairman Willie Null said, “We are currently waiting to hear from the Army Corps to see if it cares if we demolish the restrooms. It will cost us less in the years to come to get rid of the pit toilets that are currently there and replace them with a couple portable toilets. Once the Army Corp gives us their answer, we will decide as a board as to what direction to go.”