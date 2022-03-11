Curwensville Lake Authority conducted several items of business at its recent meeting.
Members announced there will not be a Muskie Chal-Lunge sponsored by the authority this year. Chairman Willie Null noted the catch and release tournament will not be held in 2022 because of local economic factors.
“We have to cancel the tournament for this year. We hope to bring it back next year,” Null said, adding other tournaments scheduled at the lake are not affected. “All other tournaments approved by the state Fish and Boat Commission will go on, but the Chal-Lunge is canceled for this year.”
Members authorized applying to Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority for a sponsorship grant. If the grant application is successful, the funds would be used to defray the costs associated with sponsoring fireworks Labor Day weekend at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Secretary Susan Williams reported the schedule of events for the 2022 season at Curwensville Lake has been completed. Individual activities and weekend themes will be announced on the park’s Facebook page.
Members authorized Matt Milliron to be added to the authority’s personnel committee.
Members also heard preparations have begun for the 2022 season. Curwensville Lake Recreation Area will open on April 1.