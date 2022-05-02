CURWENSVILLE — Hoping to build interest among young people, officials from the DuBois Area All-American Soap Box Derby’s leadership committee inquired about hosting a display and informational event this summer at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
Committee Vice President Jackie Graham and Member Gerald Hudson attended the authority’s recent meeting where they discussed how the committee is working to create a resurgence and build interest in the sport open to youth age seven to 21.
Graham said soap box derby racing used to be very popular in Clearfield County, but that interest in recent years is waning. She said one of the areas in the DuBois area they had used for race competitions for years had to close and and they are now seeking other locations for races and rallies.
“Soap box derby racing teaches good sportsmanship and reinforces science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. There is not a lot in this area for youth. We are working to bring the program back and get kids interested,” she explained.
Youth come from locations throughout the state to compete, creating good exposure for the area, Graham added.
Graham and Hudson discussed the possibility of using the roads at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area for races and said a section of the road from the administrative office towards the marina may work but the road would have to be closed to traffic most of the day.
“My biggest concern is closing the road down (for that period of time). It is the only access to the marina and the beach,” Chairman Willie Null said.
He said the authority may be interested in exploring adding a permanent track on lake property, but said additional information and discussion by the authority would be needed to reach a decision.
The authority said they would welcome the organization creating a display, possibly having a demonstration and committee members on hand at the lake to answer visitors’ questions.