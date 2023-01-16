CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake Authority approved opening additional campsites for season-long permanent camping.
At the authority’s recent meeting, members authorized designating its newest camping sites on Lakeview Drive for permanent camping sites. Sites 460-470 will be available on a first-come, first served basis at a cost of $1,500 each for the season, April through October.
Maintenance Director Bill Royer told members seasonal camping is one of the requests heard most often. He said during a recent post about clean-up weekend, there were several requests for the opportunity for seasonal camping.
Members said in the event of flooding, owners would be notified as soon as possible so that they can moved their campers to a safer location.
Members also said they are seeking camp hosts for the 2023 season. Those interested should contact the lake’s administrative office at 814-236-2320.
The 2023 fireworks display will be held Sunday, Sept. 3 at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. R&R Fireworks, Houtzdale, was contracted to provide the show.
Members also approved donating one free hour of kayak use for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Agings discount card and scheduled the popular Christmas in July in the camping areas for June 30-July 4 and July 7-9.