CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Area Historical Society will host a “show and tell night” Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s maker space.
Local residents are invited to share family and the community histories through photographs and memorabilia and by telling their stories. Information collected will be used in the society’s video archival collection. Cameras and scanners will be available for use during the event.
“We have an amazing event scheduled. We are inviting residents to bring their family members and friends who have stories about the Curwensville area’s rich history. We will also have pieces of the society’s collection available to share along with its cookbook, River Rat shirts, membership applications and donation forms,” said Co-President Jennifer Tubbs.
Those who can’t attend Tuesday are encourage to write down or record the information and send it to the society in a message to its Facebook page.
For additional information contact Member Audrey Thomas at athomas@curwensville.org.
Tubbs said the society is hoping to archive the information before it is lost to time.