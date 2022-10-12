CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council heard plans for possible rehabilitation of the former Branding Iron and Spinelli Garage buildings along State Street.
Council earlier this week heard from Ryan and Patricia Greene of Clearfield concerning their hope to purchase both structures and the four associated parcels of property.
Both properties have numerous code violations and have been recommended for condemnation and the borough’s taking by the borough’s Vacant Property Review Board. Council accepted its advice earlier this year and approved moving ahead with the process.
Council signed declarations, drawn up by Solicitor Heather Bozovich for both 542 State St., the former Branding Iron, and 552 State St., the former Spinelli Garage building, but said it would not execute them if the Greenes are successful in their venture.
Borough Secretary Theresa Bracken said, “The solicitor recommended the declarations be filed and kept on hold while council sees what happens. If the plan doesn’t work out they will be ready for the future.”
The couple told council during public comment they are currently having title searches performed for both properties and have negotiated with the properties’ owner Matt Rowles to purchase the properties.
The Greenes said they hope to eventually open a restaurant in the historic Branding Iron building but said they are aware of the building’s many issues and are aware there is a great deal of work to be done.
They said if the sale goes through, their first plan is to secure the structures and then will work to get them cleaned out before any renovation work can take place.
They said they plan to keep council updated on what happens in regards to the sale of the property.
Councilman and member of the Vacant Properties Board Keith Simcox told the Greenes council would appreciate being kept abreast of the situation so that it knows what action to take in regards to the property. “This way if you are successful council will be aware and can adjust the timeframe for compliance,” he noted.