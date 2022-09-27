CURWENSVILLE — Costumes, shields and handmade curiosities were abundant at the Curwensville Area High School’s senior class’ Renaissance Faire.
The Renaissance Faire was an annual event from 1992 to 2017, according to senior class Advisor Jim Fleming. It fulfilled the state requirement for a senior project. The state removed the requirement, and Fleming’s curriculum changed.
“In 2017, we felt that would be the last renaissance faire at the time,” Fleming said.
However, Fleming, tired of the standard hoagie, pizza and candy fundraisers, decided to bring it back.
Participating seniors work either alone or with friends to run a booth. They pay a fee for the booth.
“The money that they make at their booth can offset the cost of their costume and materials,” Fleming said.
He noted that many costumes at the event also saw action at previous events. “A lot of students have been able to find costumes from friends and relatives,” Fleming stated.
Elementary and high school students were invited to come out and enjoy the fair. Activities included launching softballs for distance, purchasing food or jewelry, sand art and more.
The fair took place on Tuesday. Students set up on Monday, and clean will be held on Wednesday, Fleming stated. He noted some students may find joy in visiting renaissance fairs outside of school.
Fleming said the fair will likely return next year.
“We think that this will probably return as an annual event to help raise funds,” he said. “It’s very heartwarming to see so many former students who have done this... return and kind of reminisce.”