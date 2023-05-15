CURWENSVILLE — The sawdust will fly Friday, May 19 as Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Logs2Lumber Club gears up to host its 14th edition of Logs2Lumber.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the school grounds located at 650 Beech St., Curwensville.
The opening ceremony begins at 8 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem by Heather Olson-Desmett.
The club’s advisor and technology education Instructor Jaye Bressler said each year, the event has grown larger. Logs2Lumber began in 2008 as an annual showcase of all occupations utilizing lumber and timber and Clearfield County’s rich timbering history. It is planned and executed by the high school’s Logs2Lumber Club — a group of about 30 students in grades nine through 12.
“The club’s members elect to be part of this club. The want to demonstrate to their classmates as well as the public that working with your hands is not a lost art. Students enjoy demonstrating what they have learned in class, built and created as well as their experiences and knowledge. Whether students want to pursue a career in forestry, logging, farming, carpentry, conservation or just do handiwork for their family and friends, this club gives members the understanding and skills to be able to do that,” Bressler said.
“Ninety-eight percent of what this club does is run by the student members. I have had to facilitate very little this year. Organizing and preparing for the Logs2Lumber event mimics the real world with the obstacles they have had to figure out. They have been on it — creating a strong foundation for the event. I am really happy with how they have been problem solving and working together,” he added.
“This is a successful event. It has grown so much through the years. It began with a few shop students wanting to showcase their talents and learn about some things that interested them. As the years went on the event has expanded to include local business owners who display their products as well as their own talents. We also have a number of Curwensville graduates who not only help with the planning of Logs2Lumber but have also become contributors,” he said
Bressler said the event is revised slightly each year to highlight the careers spotlighted by a theme.
“We want all Curwensville students to be aware of all the careers that they can, if they choose to, be a part of. There will be networking opportunities and chances for them to see, touch and smell and taste. There are many, many options. There will be lots to look at,” he said.
This year the focus will be on horse-drawn logging and will celebrate Bear Hill Horse Logging — a company that has participated for a number of years
The event is supported by more than 60 businesses, many of them locally-owned. “We are very thankful for all the event’s sponsors, both silent and active.” Bressler said noted, adding, “We have been very blessed by the community support we have received. So many people and businesses have been willing to give, even though the economy is down. It has been phenomenal.”
Bressler said all are welcome. “We just encourage everyone to stop by and see the displays. Those manning the displays are representing the trades and they enjoy answering questions. They are more than willing to share their knowledge and answer questions,” he said.