CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville family is hosting a 5K race to benefit an organization whose work is meaningful to their family.
DJ and Anyssa Caldwell have organized a race, Run for One in Eight, to be held Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of about infertility. April 23-29 is National Infertility Awareness Week.
Proceeds from the event will benefit RESOLVE — a national infertility organization. Established in 1974, RESOLVE is dedicated to ensuring all people challenged in their family-building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act, according to information on its website.
The Caldwells said their support of the organization is personal.
Alyssa Caldwell said she got the idea for a benefit race for RESOLVE while listening to a podcast featuring several people describing their infertility struggles. She said she had the idea several years ago, but put it on hold after her children were born and until they became old enough to allow the couple to organize the race.
“We struggled for three years of trying to conceive. It was a very discouraging time and we thought we wouldn’t be able to have biological children. We were devastated every month with every negative test. However through treatments and various surgeries/procedures, we were blessed to have our daughter, Aza, in 2018. We were very surprised to have our second child, Soren, in 2020,” DJ Caldwell said.
“Although we got the outcome we wanted, we understand there are still people hurting, and praying for this miracle every day. We want to raise awareness on this issue and donate funds to help RESOLVE in its mission to provide access to care, advocacy for medical coverage, access to support and community, access to education, and awareness of all family building options,” he added.
Infertility is defined as a medical diagnosis characterized by the failure to establish a clinical pregnancy after 12 months. One in eight couples or women experience infertility in their lifetime and one in four women experience a miscarriage.
Registration for the race is currently open at https://runsignup.com/Race/Curwensville/5KRunWalkforInfertility. Participants can also signup the day of the race at Irvin Park, beginning at 9 a.m.
Early registration fee is $20 per participant through Wednesday, March 29. After that day and through April 29 the cost is $25 per participant.
The race begins and ends at Irvin Park and loops through the south side of Curwensville.
DJ Caldwell said, “We are hoping to have a good turnout to support a cause we care very deeply about. We hope to have as many runners/walkers as possible and community members come to the park to support the festival.”