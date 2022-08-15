CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Directors approved a number of items pertaining to district personnel for the 2022-23 school year at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting.
Directors accepted the resignation of Darlene Pennington as the high school business instructor, effective July 12.
The board hired Jason Wos as the high school technology education teacher at Step 19 salary; and Aimee Irvin and Jessica Tkacik as part-time classroom aides. All three positions are effective immediately upon the district’s receipt of appropriate clearances and paperwork.
Dawna Wheeler was named by the board as the girl’s varsity basketball head coach and Emma Caldwell as the girl’s junior high volleyball coach.
Directors approved several volunteers for sports programs. They are Heather Wilkinson, cheerleading; Michael Astorino, wrestling coach; Michael Lezzer and Scott Irwin, football coaches; and Elizabeth Matthews, Erica Lisenbigler, Karter Bell and Alaina Anderson, volleyball coaches.