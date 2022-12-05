CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board recently granted permission to the Clearfield YMCA to use the high school pool for its swimming club.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors the YMCA requested permission to utilize Curwensville’s pool for its swimming club because it is having issues with its pool and is unsure of a timeline for repairs.
“They normally use the pool at Clearfield Area High School as a backup, but it is swimming season so it would be very late before they could get in,” Matchock noted. He said some Curwensville students are members of the YMCA’s swimming club.
Directors granted permission at a cost of $50 per use and the stipulation the YMCA must have lifeguards in place for any practices. Matchock said the fee would cover any expenses to the school district for heating the pool’s water and for electricity.
“We don’t use the pool a lot. I think it would be good for the pool to be used more,” he explained.
In a related swimming matter, the board approved a rate for adult lifeguards at the pool at a rate of $25 per hour.
Previously, the district utilized Curwensville high school-aged students who are certified whenever lifeguards were needed because it gives them additional experience.
Matchock told directors, “We can’t cover all the slots with students. We will need some adults. We will use students first, but sometimes we need to have the ability to reach out to adults,” he said.