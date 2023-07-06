CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days will be held at Irvin Park, Curwensville July 12 through July 5.
The schedule of activities includes:
- Wednesday, July 12, 5 p.m., Entries will be accepted for the Beautiful Baby and Pet contests; 5:30 p.m., the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club will announce its Citizen of the Year; 7 p.m., a performance on the park’s bandshell stage by Christian band, On the Mend; 8 p.m., Speaker Brandon Root; 8:30 p.m., performance on the bandshell stage by local teen Christian band, Set Ablaze; and 9:30 p.m., closing.
- Thursday, July 13, 5 p.m., voting opens for the baby and pet contests; 6 p.m., a performance on the bandshell stage by the Grampian Community Band; 7 p.m., on the bandshell stage, Scott Allegretto as Elvis; and 8 p.m., Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
- Friday, July 14, 5 p.m., voting opens for the baby and pet contests; 5:30 p.m, registration opens for the fiddler’s contest; 6 p.m., fiddler’s contest; and 8 p.m., a performance by The Moore Brothers.
Saturday, July 15, 7:30 a.m., registration opens for the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 5K and 10K race and 5K walk; 8:30 a.m., registration closes for the race and buses depart for the starting lines on state Route 969; 9 a.m., the races begin and registration for the Curwensville Days Car Show opens; 11 a.m., the winners of the Beautiful Baby and pet contests are announced; noon, car show registration closes and judging begins; 4 p.m., car show winners announced; 6:30 p.m., the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. fireman’s parade steps off onto State Street; and 8 p.m., Hardtack performs on the bandshell stage.