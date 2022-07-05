CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days will be held Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16. Most activities will be held at Irvin Park on Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.
The schedule includes:
Sunday, July 10:
- 4 p.m., Christian band, Not Ashamed
- 6 p.m., Vespers service by the Curwensville Ministerium and performances by the Curwensville Community Choir
- 7 p.m., General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club 2022 Citizen of the Year Award presentation
Monday, July 11:
- 6 p.m., Zumba performance by Lynn Norris
- 8 p.m., disc jockey DJ Super Stew
Tuesday, July 12:
- 6 p.m., Battle of the Bands contest
- 10 p.m., Battle of the Bands winner announced
Wednesday, July 13:
- 6 p.m., Grampian Community Band
- 8 p.m. High energy, punk, metal band, Less Than Zero
Thursday, July 14:
- 6 p.m., Fiddler’s contest registration
- 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s contest
- 8 p.m., Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band with a special appearance by Scott Allegretto as Elvis Presley
Friday, July 15:
- 8 p.m., The Moore Brothers
Saturday, July 16:
- 7:30-8:30 a.m., Registration for the Susquehanna Classic 10K race, 5K race and 5K walk
- 9 a.m., Susquehanna Classic race
- 9 a.m. to noon, Curwensville Days Car Show registration
- 1-4 p.m., Judging for Curwensville Days Car Show
- 4 p.m., Winners announced for Curwensville Days Car Show
- 6:30 p.m., Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Fireman’s Parade. Winners announced at Irvin Park following the conclusion of the parade.
- Approximately 8 p.m., performance by the winning band from Tuesday’s Battle of the Bands contest