CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days will be held Sunday, July 10 through Saturday, July 16. Most activities will be held at Irvin Park on Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.

The schedule includes:

Sunday, July 10:

  • 4 p.m., Christian band, Not Ashamed
  • 6 p.m., Vespers service by the Curwensville Ministerium and performances by the Curwensville Community Choir
  • 7 p.m., General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club 2022 Citizen of the Year Award presentation

Monday, July 11:

  • 6 p.m., Zumba performance by Lynn Norris
  • 8 p.m., disc jockey DJ Super Stew

Tuesday, July 12:

  • 6 p.m., Battle of the Bands contest
  • 10 p.m., Battle of the Bands winner announced

Wednesday, July 13:

  • 6 p.m., Grampian Community Band
  • 8 p.m. High energy, punk, metal band, Less Than Zero

Thursday, July 14:

  • 6 p.m., Fiddler’s contest registration
  • 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s contest
  • 8 p.m., Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band with a special appearance by Scott Allegretto as Elvis Presley

Friday, July 15:

  • 8 p.m., The Moore Brothers

Saturday, July 16:

  • 7:30-8:30 a.m., Registration for the Susquehanna Classic 10K race, 5K race and 5K walk
  • 9 a.m., Susquehanna Classic race
  • 9 a.m. to noon, Curwensville Days Car Show registration
  • 1-4 p.m., Judging for Curwensville Days Car Show
  • 4 p.m., Winners announced for Curwensville Days Car Show
  • 6:30 p.m., Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Fireman’s Parade. Winners announced at Irvin Park following the conclusion of the parade.
  • Approximately 8 p.m., performance by the winning band from Tuesday’s Battle of the Bands contest

