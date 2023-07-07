CURWENSVILLE – The 53rd edition of Curwensville Days will open Wednesday, July 12 and conclude Saturday, July 15.
The bulk of festival events will be held at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.
Admission to and parking at the festival are free. Each evening, beginning at 5 p.m., food booths, displays, activities sponsored by local organizations and businesses will get underway. Musical entertainment begins by 6 p.m. each evening.
Committee President Zack McGarry said, “We are hoping for a really good turnout. The committee has booked some new entertainment that we believe visitors will really enjoy and we also have some new vendors this year along with some returning favorites.”
McGarry said the committee has been working for a number of months to plan a festival, although slightly shorter, is still packed full of great local entertainment and activities.
The festival opens Wednesday, July 12 with a night of worship. Two Christian bands, On the Mend and Set Ablaze will perform at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, on the park’s bandshell stage. At 7 p.m. Speaker Brandon Root will bring an inspirational message. A closing prayer will be given at 9:30 p.m.
“Curwensville has religious roots and a strong Christian movement. We have heard nothing but positive comments about Wednesday’s schedule,” committee Member Rose Fye said.
The evening will start out with the announcement of the General Federation of Women’s Club Curwensville Woman’s Club’s announcement of its citizen of the year at 5:30 p.m.
The club presents an award each year to an individual, organization or business that helps to improve the Curwensville community for residents living there.
Registration and voting will begin at 5 p.m. for the contestants in the Beautiful Baby and Cutest Pet contests. The baby contest has three divisions open to children age infant to three years. The pet contest is open to domestic animals. Festival visitors can vote for their favorite baby or pet, Wednesday, July 12 through Friday, July 14, by placing some money in the can corresponding the contestant’s photo. The winners of both contests will be announced Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the contests help defray the cost of Curwensville Days.
Thursday, July 13, the Grampian Community Band, under the direction of Cindy Penvose, will perform at 6 p.m. followed by presentations by local performers, Scott Allegretto as Elvis at 7 p.m. and Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band at 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14, late registrations for the fiddler’s contest will be accepted at 5:30 p.m. The contest is being overseen by local award-winning fiddler Megan McGarry and will be operated using Old Time Fiddler’s Contest rules.
A registration form and additional information is available at meganmcgarrymusic.com/contest.
The Moore Brothers, who have entertained Friday night festival goers for years with their unique blend of music genres will perform following the contest at 8 p.m.
Zack McGarry said the committee opted to move the contest from Thursday of the festival to Friday and feature local . “We are hoping to bring more exposure to the contest and bring in a different crowd by following the contest up with local favorite, The Moore Brothers. It just made sense to put the contest and The Moore Brothers together,” he said.
Saturday, July 15, is a day packed full of activities. Late registration for the Susquehanna Class 5K and 10K races, sponsored by the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club and the Curwensville Lions Club, will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the park. Buses will depart from the park to the races’ starting lines along state Route 969 near the village of Lumber City, promptly at 8:30 a.m. All three races will begin at 9 a.m. and end at Irvin Park where the winners in each class will be announced following the conclusion.
Registration for the 26th edition of the Curwensville Days Car Show begins at 9 a.m. and continues to noon. The free show is held regardless of weather. Judging in 20 categories will begin at noon. Class trophies, the Curwensville Days Committee’s President’s Choice, the Mike Farley Memorial, the Leroy Fye Memorial and the Ken Britton Memorial trophies will be awarded beginning at 4 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s annual fireman’s parade steps off through downtown Curwensville onto State Street and makes its way onto Filbert Street and Susquehanna Avenue. The annual procession, featuring bands, twirling units, local celebrities and emergency and fire apparatus, will end at the park.
Winners in the parade’s various categories will be announced prior to the evening’s entertainment. At 8 p.m. will be a performance by local rockers, Hardtack.
Zack McGarry said the committee has worked hard to come up with a festival that includes something for all visitors.
“People will notice a difference in the festival but the committee believes it is a positive difference and that the festival is headed in a favorable direction,” he noted.