CURWENSVILLE — Rescue Hose & Ladder Co has announced the lineup for the 2022 Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade.
The parade steps off Saturday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. It begins on State Street near the Curwensville United Methodist Church and follows the route onto Filbert Street and Susquehanna Avenue before ending at Irvin Park.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. according to parade committee spokesman Robert Pennington.
Pennington said both Heritage Days at Philipsburg and Curwensville Days have parades Saturday, but the committee hopes that won’t limit the Curwensville Days parade.
“Every few years the two festivals coincide, then they go back to separate events for a few years. Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do about it, but we would encourage anyone participating in the Heritage Days parade to make the short drive over to Curwensville Days when they finish to participate in our parade. We are issuing the same invitation to the spectators,” he noted.
Curwensville Area High School’s Band Boosters are hosting the Curwensville, Philipsburg-Osceola and Moshannon Valley high school marching bands in between the Heritage Days and Curwensville Days parade, he added. They will provide pizza and beverages and an opportunity for band members to rest and cool off.
Pennington said the committee is hoping for a good showing of both parade participants and spectators.
“We know there are many things going on in the area Saturday. We will continue to take parade participants up until lineup time. Just show up, and we’ll find you a spot,” Pennington said.
Fire and emergency services apparatus will be judged in the parade lineup. Fire companies and ambulance services will line up in the order they present themselves.
Bands and floats will line up on Walnut Street between George and North streets. They will be critiqued at the stand in the parking lot of the Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on Susquehanna Avenue.
Parade dignitaries will line up in the parking lot at Mid Penn Bank.
Awards and trophies will be presented at Irvin Park following the conclusion of the parade prior to the evening’s entertainment.
Pennington said, if possible, the parade committee prefers groups and organizations register to participate in advance of the parade so that the parade’s announcer has information about the organization or group to be read during the parade. He said registrations may be made at rhl8.org/parade.