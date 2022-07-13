CURWENSVILLE –The lineup for the Curwensville Days Fireman’s Parade includes: Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard; Vietnam Veterans of America Clearfield County Chapter and American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6; Hometown Heroes; Pennsylvania State Police; Curwensville Borough Police Department; Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder; and Clearfield County Sherriff Michael Churner.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers; 2022 Curwensville Days Citizen of the Year Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.; Curwensville Area High School’s Golden Tide Senior Marching Band; Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.; Curwensville Area High School’s Golden Tide Junior Marching Band; Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.; and Curwensville Boy Scout Pack 13.
Fire company; Clearfield County Public Library Mobile Services Unit; Clearfield County Shrine Club Jaffa Oriental Band; Curwensville Tee Ball; fire company; Moshannon Valley High School’s Black Knight Marching Band; Curwensville Youth Bowling; fire company; Cumming’s Towing; and General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club.
Fire company; Clearfield Fair Queen and court; WOKW Radio Station; Clearfield County Democratic Committee; fire company; Curwensville Rec Soccer; fire company, Earl Muth Equipment; fire company; Philipsburg-Osceola High School’s Mountie Marching Band; and fire company.
Curwensville U-8 Allstar Softball Team; CenClear; fire company; American Cancer Society; fire company, Keystone Regiment Senior Drum and Bugle Corps; and fire company.