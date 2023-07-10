CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Days Committee has revised the schedule for the opening of the festival Wednesday, July 12. The festival will be held Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15, at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
The Night of Praise will get underway with food booths opening at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club will announce its 2023 Citizen of the Year.
At 6 p.m., the welcome will be given by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. department Chaplain Gary Jewart. R.H.O.D.E.S, a Christian band, will perform on the bandshell stage at 6:15 p.m. followed by a performance by Christian band On the Mend at 7:15 p.m.
Curwensville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church’s Youth Leader Branden Root will speak at 8:15 p.m. followed by a performance by Christian band Set Ablaze at 8:45 p.m.
At 9:45 p.m., there will be a drawing for Pittsburgh Pirates tickets. Activities will close with fireworks at approximately 10 p.m.
There will be free crafts and activities for kids, beginning at 6 p.m. A free photo booth will open at 6:30 p.m.