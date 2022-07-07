CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days planning committee has revised some of the festival’s entertainment schedule.
The festival will be held Sunday, July 10, through Saturday, July 16. The majority of activities are at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Road, Curwensville. Admission to the festival and parking are free.
There will not be a battle of the bands competition Tuesday, July 12.
Committee President Missy Sloppy said, “The contest didn’t have enough bands who were able to compete. So the two bands that were booked for the contest will now perform as part of the entertainment lineup during the festival,” she explained.
In place of the contest, Tuesday, July 12, disc jockey Zack McGary will provide a variety of music from 7-9 p.m. for festival goers listening and dancing pleasure.
Saturday, July 16, the band HARDTACK will perform on the bandshell stage at approximately 8 p.m. following the announcement of the division winners from the Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Firemen’s Parade.
Sloppy said the committee was also notified this week Brody’s Barbecue is unable to bring its food truck to the festival.