CURWENSVILLE —The Curwensville Days Car Show is celebrating its silver anniversary.
The show is set for Saturday, July 16 at Irvin Park, Irvin Park Rd., Curwensville.
The show will be held regardless of weather. Admission and vehicle registration are free.
Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will take place throughout the afternoon. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m.
There are 19 classes for motorcycles, cars, trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles.
Trophies are awarded in each class. Four special awards are given including the Curwensville Days Committee Trophy sponsored by Northwest Bank; the Mike Farley Memorial Trophy sponsored by Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.; the Leroy Fye Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Fye family; and the Ken Britton Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Britton family.
Car show committee member Ken Veihdeffer said, “The committee would like to extend an open invitation to the 25th annual Curwensville Days Car Show. All vehicles will be comfortably displayed away in the park’s cool, shaded grove. Enthusiasts interested in motorcycles and automobiles of nearly any make or model, this show has something for you. The committee’s hope is that residents will find time to stop by for a visit and make a few new friends that share their interests,” Veihdeffer said.
Veihdeffer said the committee receives very favorable comments about the show.
“We are proud of the fact that once folks attend the Curwensville Days Car Show they keep coming back year after year which is how we’ve established so many long lasting friendships,” he explained.
“The committee always receive lots of good comments about the car show,” he said. Those include remarks about the beauty of Irvin Park and the refreshing location. “On a hot summer day, the shade is definitely a welcoming factor for everyone in attendance,” he noted.
The show categories include:
- Class 1, motorcycles, sponsored by Harner Mobile Home Supplies.
- Class 2, stock cars up to 1954, sponsored by Ricco’s Concessions.
- Class 3, stock cars, 1955-1964, sponsored by Carfley’s Home Improvement in memory of Clair and Lillian Kephart.
- Class 4, stock cars, 1965-1975, sponsored by Starr Hill Winery.
- Class 5, stock cars, 1976-1985, sponsored by Gates Hardware.
- Class 6, stock cars, 1986-1996, sponsored by The Smokehouse.
- Class 7, stock cars, 1997-2007, sponsored by Russell Real Estate.
- Class 8, stock cars, 2008 to present, sponsored by South Side Subs.
- Class 9, stock trucks, vans and SUVs to 1981, sponsored by D&M Auto Body.
- Class 10, stock trucks, vans, SUVs 1982 to present, sponsored by Novey Recycling and U-PULL-IT Auto Salvage.
- Class 11, modified cars, 1950-1965, sponsored by Russell Stone Products.
- Class 12, modified cars, 1966-1976, sponsored by Goodman’s Foodliner.
- Class 13, modified cars, 1977-1997, sponsored by Aletta’s Farm Market.
- Class 14, modified cars, 1998 to present, sponsored by CNB Bank.
- Class 15, modified trucks, vans and SUVs to 1981, sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc.
- Class 16, modified trucks, vans and SUVs, 1982 to present, sponsored by McGary Chiropractic Clinic.
- Class 17, special interest vehicles to present, sponsored by Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
- Class 18, street rods, sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory.
- Class 19, two-seat sports cars, sponsored by Bud’s Electric Service Inc.