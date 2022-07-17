CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days has concluded. The family-friendly festival, observing its 52nd year at Curwensville’s Irvin Park, was over Saturday evening.
“It’s been a crazy but fun week” said Curwensville Days planning committee President Missy Sloppy.
“Everything went really well. We had some vendors who didn’t show but the ones that were here reported selling out most evenings. The bands drew great crowds. Friday night for the Moore Brothers and Saturday evening following the parade, the park was packed. I have heard nothing negative,” she noted.
The festival, which for many years, has struggled to stay open and present entertainment on schedule because of heavy rains and storms, experienced a dry weather week.
“The weather was really good. It was kind of warm but everything was able to go on at the advertised time because the weather held every night,” Sloppy said.
Saturday was a busy day with the 30th annual Susquehanna Classic 5K and 10K races in the morning, the 25th annual Curwensville Days car show in the afternoon and the annual Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade during the evening.
Sloppy said the committee will begin meeting in October to prepare for the 2023 edition of Curwensville Days.
“In October we will start meeting. The date will be announced and posted on the event’s Facebook page. We are looking for vendors and volunteers to help with planning and presenting next year’s Curwensville Days,” she said.
Saturday’s parade winners have been announced by the committee. They are: bands, best appearing band, Class A, Moshannon Valley High School’s marching Black Knights and best appearing band Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola High School marching Mounties.
The Mounties also were recognized for having the best appearing drum major and were named the best appearing band overall, regardless of class.
The Black Knights earned accolades for the best appearing drum line and band front.
Clearfield Youth Bowling received the award for best appearing float in the parade.
The awards for fire and emergency response apparatus were distributed to:
- Ambulance and quick response service, Elk County EMS, first; and Sykesville Ambulance Service, second.
- Brush truck, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., first.
- Aerial truck, Clearfield Fire Co., first.
- Tanker truck, Bigler-Jackson-Woodland, first.
- Engine 2010 or older, Clearfield Fire Co., first; and Irvona Fire Co., second.
- Engine 2011 or newer, North Point Fire Co., Treasure Lake, first; and Lawrence Township Fire Co., second.
- Rescue truck, Lawrence Township Fire Co., first; and Ramey Fire Co., second.
- Utility truck, Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, first.
Houtzdale Fire Co. received the award for the oldest appearing motorized fire apparatus. Boalsburg Fire Co. earned the award for the fire department traveling the furthest to participate in the parade.
The Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s chief’s award was given to Brockway Fire Department.