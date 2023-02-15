CURWENSVILLE — A proposal for renovation of a Bloomington Avenue duplex, accepted by Curwensville Borough Council, brought criticism from a councilman and former member of the borough’s vacant properties board.
At council’s recent meeting, a majority of members accepted an offer from Norman Tibbens for $10,500 for the purchase and renovation of 315-317 Bloomington Ave., Curwensville.
The property was recommended by the vacant properties board for demolition. The board’s advice was accepted by council after the owner failed to follow through with a plan to make repairs within a set amount of time.
The property was advertised for demolition but received no bids. A contractor who purchased a property on Thompson Street for renovation requested council reconsider demolishing the structure and instead advertise it for renovation. Members approved advertising the sale of the property with a minimum bid of $10,000.
Councilman Keith Simcox told council the building and lot annually generates $229 in property taxes for the borough. Other properties where a blighted building was demolished and a new structure built there brought in $800-$900 a year in property taxes.
“If council had stayed the course, demoed the house and sold the property, it would bring in a better income in taxes. (Through renovation of the existing structure) the property value won’t increase,” he said. “The only way to do that is to have a new house built on the property.”
Council Vice President and Chairwoman of the council’s finance committee Harriet Carfley said she estimated it would have cost the borough more than $20,000 to tear down the structure plus costs for legal work associated with the process to take over the property and delinquent wastewater bills.
Simcox said demolition of another blighted property in the borough was paid for through a grant award. “Perhaps we could have gotten a grant to tear this one down?” he noted.
Simcox also asked what would happen if the new owner doesn’t follow through with the timeline set for making repairs. “If the house isn’t completed in the timeframe will we being going after the property again?” he asked.
Council President Sara Curulla said she believed council’s decision to reconsider and sell the property is the right action.
“We need to give people a chance if they want to contribute to the community and not tear everything down,” she said.