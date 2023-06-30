CURWENSVILLE –Curwensville Borough Council opted to waive fees for the use of the facilities at Irvin Park.
At council’s recent meeting, members reviewed two requests for using of the park’s facilities. Curwensville Regional Development Corp. asked to use one of the pavilions for a picnic on Wednesday, July 19 and Resident DJ Caldwell asked to utilize the park’s bandshell and electricity on Friday, July 21 to offer a family movie night.
Council’s park committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley told council. “We get quite a few of these requests asking to use the facilities are no charge. I’d like for us to develop a plan.”
Councilman Keith Simcox said he supports the requests because they benefit the community and residents are welcome to attend them.
“I have no problem waiving (the fees) for residents and organizations who are doing things for the community. I have no problem with them having them for free.”
Simcox told council allowing the park to be utilized for those purposes may benefit the borough in the long run. “If we encourage the community to use the park for those events maybe they’ll return and use it for reunions and parties,” he said.
Council reviewed two applications for membership for the borough’s Vacant Property Review Board. Karen Belin and Bernie Carfley both submitted petitions asking to be considered for one of the positions on the board.
Council approved both applications. The motion to appoint Belin has a provision made by Simcox. Belin is currently seeking election to council. Simcox said he would approve her filling one of the seats with the stipulation if she is elected to council, she be removed as a citizen representative and the position be advertised for a resident to fill.
Council approved revising the ordinance setting the speed limit for Park Road. Currently the speed limit is set at 15 miles-per-hour and by raising it to 25 MPH it will allow traffic laws to be enforced there by the borough and state police.
An estimate of $4,650 from Arbor Pros LLC was accepted by council. The company will remove four dead trees at Irvin Park. Council noted the four trees to be cut were determined by the borough crew and the Shade Tree Commission.
Council also authorized the purchase of a base radio for the police department at a cost of $3,085. Chef Mark Kelly said the new base will compatible with the update to digital radios used by officers.