CURWENSVILLE — Count Curwensville Borough among the communities experiencing issues with free-ranging chickens.
At council’s recent meeting, problems with chickens creating hazards on borough streets and roaming through resident’s yards, were discussed. Animal control Officer Justin Hammond told members he is working on amendments to the borough’s livestock ordinance.
“I have gathered information from the state. Other boroughs with issues seemed to have success with these ordinances in place,” Hammond said.
He said the borough’s current ordinance addressing birds has not been updated in a while.
Code Officer Tom Carfley said very few residents are getting permission to have chickens on their properties. “I have been here since 2012. We could only find one person who came to council to ask for permission (to raise chickens),” he said.
Council also authorized advertising for a full-time street department equipment operator/laborer.
Members authorized advertising the sale of a property at 627 Center St., Curwensville. A minimum reserve of $3,000 was set.
Council announced an cleanup will be held Saturday, April 22, beginning at 9 a.m. Councilwoman Harriet Carfley said the activity is sponsored by Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity.
“They are looking for volunteers to help cleanup the downtown and Irvin Park. It would be nice for council members to help out if they have time,” she said.
A request from Greenwood Township to rent the borough’s street sweeper to clean township streets was refused. The street department’s Lead Man Dennis Curry told council, “We really don’t have the manpower to do it” he said.