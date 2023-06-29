CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough is getting closer to having an ordinance specifically addressing chickens.
At council’s recent combined committees’ and business meeting, a councilman reported he is working with the borough’s animal control officer to complete a draft of the rules for raising and keeping chickens in the borough.
Mike Clark told members he is working with animal control Officer Justin Hammond to complete the language for the preliminary plan.
“We hope to have a finalized version by the July 10 meeting for council to approve for advertising.” He reported they are still working on the preliminary document.
Once council approves advertising the draft, a 30 day period is required for residents to inspect and comment on the ordinance. The earliest council could vote to adopt the new ordinance is at its Aug. 14 meeting.
In April, council discussed the borough’s current livestock ordinance adopted in 1963. Members said it does not specifically address chickens or other types of fowl. They believe more definite law is required since raising the birds has become so popular in the borough
During the April meeting, Hammond told council there have been issues caused by chickens creating hazards on borough streets and roaming through residents’ yards creating a mess and destroying property.
Hammond, who completed a training earlier this year, distributed information and sample ordinances he garnered there.
He told council, “Other municipalities with issues seem to have success with these ordinances in place.”
Clark told council at its May meeting, he believes residents raising chickens is not much different from residents who keep dogs on their properties. He said problems arise when either is not restricted to their owner’s properties and are not cared for properly or cleaned up after.
“If they are taken care of, chickens are not an issue. It’s no different than having a dog. If residents don’t take care of their animals that’s when it becomes a problem,” he said.