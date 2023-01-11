CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council authorized advertising the sale of a duplex and property on Bloomington Avenue for a second time.
Council this week rejected an offer received for the duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Avenue because it did not meet the specifications in the advertisement.
The sole proposal for the property was for $10,000. Members said the figure was below the minimum bid council placed in the advertisement for bids. Members rejected the bid received and approved advertising the structure and property again with a minimum bid of $10,000 and with the condition all code violations be addressed in a six month time frame.
Members noted the time frame is not firm and it would consider an extension if significant progress is made.
In December, council approved advertising the sale of the structure and lot after receiving a request to do so by a resident whose bid to purchase and repair a property on Thompson Street was accepted by council several months ago.
At council’s Nov. 28 meeting, Resident John Collins asked council to reconsider earlier action to demolish the Bloomington Avenue duplex and allow him to purchase and rehabilitate the structure. “I think it can be saved,” he told council.
At its Dec. 12 meeting, council accepted Collins’ request and voted to advertise the sale of the structure and lot. Members authorized several stipulations in the advertisement including setting a minimum bid at $20,000. It also required the successful proposal to address several code violations and deficiencies in the structure as noted by a licensed home inspector in a report issued to the borough’s Vacant Properties Review Board.
Councilman Dave Donahue reiterated he believed the $20,000 minimum bid was too high. “The price may have chased people away instead of making it attractive to other bidders,” he explained.
Councilman Mike Clark said he believed council should advertise the property a second time and get the restored property back on the borough’s tax rolls as quickly as possible. He said, “We put it out for bids for demolition and received no bids. We’ve had interest in the property. If we put it out for a bid minimum of $10,000, what do we have to lose? We can’t keep tearing houses down and then get flack from the community because we are raising their taxes.”
Council said the borough has $8,000 invested in legal and advertising costs associated with the property.