CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved securing a $1 million loan to begin some large anticipated projects.
At its recent meeting, council reported the mortgage would be used to initiate projects to be funded by several grants recently awarded to the borough.
The borough has been awarded several grants in recent months. The state Department of Community and Economic Development will provide a $15,000 Municipal Assistance Planning grant that will be used to defray costs of upgrading the borough’s comprehensive plan.
The estimate for the updated plan to guide development in the borough is $30,000 to $40,000.
The borough will also receive a $589,832 grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. Council will have a match of $252,786 for the grant that will be used to pave portions of a number of streets including Anderson, Beech, Chestnut, High, Schofield, Thompson and Maple streets and Park Avenue.
Funding was also received from the state Department of Environmental’s Recycling Development and Implementation Grants. The $203,684 will be used to purchase a new leaf vacuum.
Expected to be advertised for bids soon is the project to replace traffic signals at the intersections of Filbert and State streets and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. The project will be paid for in part with Automated Red Light Enforcement funding totaling $247,277 awarded to the borough in 2020.
Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments for the signals.
The loan will be provided by MidPenn Bank. Council authorized Council President Sara Curulla and Solicitor Heather Bozovich to take necessary legal action related to the funding and to sign off on the documentation.
Council’s finance committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley told council, “All the grants will be reimbursed, although in some cases there will be a required match for the borough.”
She said once the projects are complete, the money returned to council by the agencies making the awards would be used to pay down the funds from the loan.