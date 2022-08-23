CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council recently finalized borrowing for several upcoming projects.
Council authorized by resolution borrowing up to $1.25 million from Mid Penn Bank.
“It’s really a line of credit,” Secretary Theresa Bracken told council. She said the funds would be used to cover the costs of several projects to be paid for with grant funding until the project has progressed enough where the borough is able to request reimbursement from state and federal agencies.
The length of the loan would be five years. The interest rate is 3.92 percent. Once all the grant funding has been applied to the loan, Bracken said she expects the borough would pay back a balance of approximately $250,000.
Council plans to pay back the loan using state liquid fuels funds.
“These projects are all road-related so they qualify to use liquid fuels funds,” Bracken said.
Recently, the borough received notification it has been awarded several grants.
The borough will also receive a $589,832 grant from the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. Council will have a match of $252,786 for the grant that will be used to pave portions of a number of streets including Anderson, Beech, Chestnut, High, Schofield, Thompson and Maple streets and Park Avenue.
Funding was also received from the state Department of Environmental’s Recycling Development and Implementation Grants. The $203,684 will be used to purchase a new leaf vacuum.
Expected to be advertised for bids soon is the project to replace traffic signals at the intersections of Filbert and State streets and State and River streets and Bloomington Avenue. The project will be paid for in part with Automated Red Light Enforcement funding totaling $247,277 awarded to the borough in 2020.
Improvements will include light-emitting diode signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments for the signals.
