CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved advertising for members for its Vacant Property Review Board.
At council’s recent meeting, members authorized placing announcements noting it is searching for five residents who are willing to be appointed to the board.
The deadline to apply for the positions is Friday, June 23. Council plans to fill the positions at its meeting on Monday, June 26. The position’s terms are three years each and will begin in August.
Council adopted an ordinance at its July 15, 2021 meeting addressing vacant, blighted and abandoned borough properties. Under the ordinance, council was required to appoint a board to review those properties and recommend action to council.
The decree defines vacant, blighted and abandoned properties. It requires a fee of $200 per building, per year, to be paid, by owners, at the time of registration and each subsequent year at the time the registration is renewed. Owners must also note whether there is a mortgage on the property and provide proof of insurance and services — such as water, sewer, electric or gas.
It is the owner’s duty to maintain the property in compliance with all applicable codes, ordinances and provisions of local and state laws and regulations in place in the borough.
It defines an abandoned building as one whose maintenance is discontinued or is not used for 12 months of an 18-year period. Blighted structures are ones that are vacant, and because of its physical condition or use is regarded as a public nuisance or is dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested, a fire hazard or lacks facilities or equipment required under the borough’s housing or maintenance codes.
The ordinance also calls for those structures that are declared abandoned or blighted to be redeveloped, sold or leased for development if the owner fails to respond to notices sent by the borough or cannot be located.
Council also appointed Rob Redden as a part-time code enforcement officer. He will work 10 hours per week at a salary of $10 per hour plus a monthly stipend of $150 to cover the costs of fuel and insurance and wear and tear on his vehicle. Councilman Mike Clark voted no stating he believed the stipend was too large.
During his report, animal control Officer Justin Hammond reported his contact information has changed. His telephone number is 814-290-8128 and his email is animalcontrolcurwensville@outlook.com. He also has a Facebook page, Animal Control of Curwensville Borough Curwensville ACO.
Hammond told council he is still working to refine the draft of the livestock ordinance.
“I hope to have it ready by council’s July meeting,” Hammond told council. Members said council needs to get the ordinance in place especially since many residents are interested in keeping chickens on their properties.