CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reviewed a progress report provided by the borough’s vacant properties review board its recent meeting.
The borough’s vacant properties review board held its first meeting in August 2020 by reviewing information about 22 properties with structures that were unoccupied, unkept, blighted or had code violations. The properties were referred for action by the board by members of the public, code enforcement and other agencies.
The board’s program is based on an ordinance adopted in 2020 by Curwensville Borough Council. The ordinance requires a fee of $200 per building, per year, to be paid at the time of registration and each subsequent year at the time the registration is renewed. Owners must also note whether there is a mortgage on the property and provide proof of insurance and services — such as water, sewer, electric or gas.
It is the owner’s duty to maintain the property in compliance with all applicable codes, ordinances and provisions of local and state laws and regulations in place in the borough.
It defines an abandoned building as one whose maintenance is discontinued or is not used for 12 months in an 18-year period. Blighted structures are ones that are vacant and because of its physical condition or use is regarded as a public nuisance or is dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested, a fire hazard or lacks facilities or equipment required under the borough’s housing or maintenance codes.
The ordinance also calls for those structures that are declared abandoned or blighted to be redeveloped, sold or leased for development if the owner fails to respond to notices sent by the borough or cannot be located.
In 2020, the board noted seven mobile homes were demolished or removed on Grandview Avenue, Griffith Avenue, Spila Road, Arnoldtown Road, West Street and Bloomington Avenue.
Two mobile homes on Clark Street and Grandview Avenue are slated to be removed.
Eight blighted or vacant houses have been demolished on Second Avenue, Thompson Street, Bloomington Avenue, Center Street, Naulton Road, Bailor Drive, George Street Extension and Short Street.
Seven homes have been rehabilitated on Windy Hill Road, Beech Street, Walnut Street, Susquehanna Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Nine properties were sold on George Street, Thompson Street, James Street, Bloomington Avenue and State Street. Two blighted homes are awaiting demolition or sale.
Nine vacant properties remain on the list on Ridge Avenue, Anderson Street, Susquehanna Avenue, George Street, Windy Hill Road, James Street and Thompson Street. Two of them are currently being remodeled. One is available for purchase the report stated.