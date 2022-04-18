CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reviewed a monthly report from the Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Mayor Jim Hoover reported officers responded to 176 incidents in March.
The breakdown includes three criminal arrests, two arrests for driving under the influence, 15 traffic arrests, 74 traffic stops, two warnings, one parking complaint, one traffic accident and five assists to other departments.
Fines and court costs totaled $1,307.
Council’s fire committee Chairman Keith Simcox provided the monthly report for Recuse Hose & Ladder Co. The department responded to more than 23 calls last month.
“As always they are providing outstanding service,” Simcox said.
The incidents include two structure fires, two outside fires, two electrical hazards, one carbon monoxide alarm, one automatic fire alarm, four motor vehicle accidents, four medical assists, four tree removals and three service calls.
Council also authorized an agreement with the EADS Group, Altoona, to prepare an update to the borough’s comprehensive plan.
A motion by Simcox to rescind a donation to the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center died for a lack of a second. Simcox said prior to making the motion, he thought better of council’s vote on March 28 to approve a donation. “We are using taxpayer money for an entity outside of the borough.” Hoover said the agency helps the borough’s police department and does a lot for the borough’s children.
Council authorized the purchase of nearly $3,000 worth of pipe and catch basins for storm water improvements on Locust and North streets.