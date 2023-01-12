CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council reviewed a 2022 activities report for Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville and Curwensville Ambulance Service.
The report noted, “We look back to another successful year. Our EMS company ended the year with 1,556 calls for service. The fire company ended the year with 280 calls for service.”
The report notes responses to 58 structure fires with 13 of those working fires; 42 vehicle accidents, four of them with entrapments; 41 calls for trees down; 37 medical assists; 12 outside fires; 10 automatic fire alarms; and nine calls to establish medical helicopter landing zones.
There were eight service calls; six transfer of assignments; five traffic control; five water rescues; five calls for vehicle fires with three being working fires; four carbon monoxide alarms, three gas leaks and three smoke investigations.
Three calls for burning violations were addressed; two controlled burns; two fuel spills, two animal rescues, one odor investigation and one explosion.
Council also heard an inquiry from D.J. and Anyssa Caldwell about hosting a 5K run/walk to benefit the National Infertility Association. The couple said they are in the preliminary stages and have yet to select a firm date for the event.
Council members expressed their support for the event and and granted permission for the event. Members also asked them to provide an update once details for the race have been finalized.
A report was provided on the status of a structure at 627 Center St., Curwensville. Secretary Terri Bracken reported she was contacted by the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County notifying council that a contract has been awarded to Smith’s Lawn and Landscaping, Reynoldsville, for demolition of the structure.
The company’s bid $15,000 was accepted by RACC and work at the site is expected to begin this week.
“That is great news,” Vice Chairwoman Harriet Carfley said.